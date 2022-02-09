Patient at Westland psychiatric hospital stabs employee with metal piece from ceiling

WESTLAND, Mich. – A patient at a psychiatric hospital in Westland found a piece of metal that came from the ceiling in his room, hid it in his waistband and used it to stab an employee, officials said.

Michigan State Police officials said the assault happened around 1:55 p.m. Tuesday (Feb. 8) at the Walter Reuther Psychiatric Hospital.

A patient retrieved a metal piece from the drop ceiling in his room and put it in his waistband, according to authorities. He approached a staff member in the hallway and stabbed that man in the neck and shoulder area, police said.

The patient was restrained by other patients and staff members, according to officials.

The injured employee was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate this case.