Morning Briefing Feb. 16, 2022: Wind, flood and winter storm watches over next 2 days; Detroit police search for ‘violent’ man

We are in for a wild weather ride the next 48 hours.

We have a wind advisory and a flood watch Wednesday, then a winter storm watch for Thursday.

Learn more here.

A man in his 50s was killed and chained to a dog cage in the basement of a home after the attacker asked him and a woman to shovel his snow and gave them crack cocaine, Detroit police said.

See the report here.

A man has been charged in connection with the mysterious death of a Chesterfield Township woman after he dumped her body at an intersection and tried to stage it as a pedestrian crash, police said.

Ad

See the story here.

Police reported Tuesday that a homemade “Drano bomb” exploded in Dundee, causing evacuations in the area.

Read more here.

The ears of Detroiters perk up when snow is in the future. That’s when it’s up to the Local4Casters to provide a top notch weather forecast. Computer models are a significant forecast for analyzing any prediction.

Learn more here.

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Michigan reported 5,380 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 virus-related deaths Monday -- an average of 1,793.3 cases over a three-day period. The deaths announced Monday didn’t include any identified during a Vital Records review.

Ad

Monday’s update brings the total number of confirmed COVID cases in Michigan to 2,037,742, including 30,959 deaths. These numbers are up from 2,032,362 cases and 30,899 deaths, as of Friday.

Read the latest COVID report here.