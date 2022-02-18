Woman pulls out gun when store employee confronts her about cart of stolen items, Detroit police say

DETROIT – A woman pulled out a gun and pointed it at an employee who confronted her about walking out of a Detroit dollar store with a shopping cart of stolen items, police said.

The incident happened around 7:20 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 12) at the Dollar General in the 13300 block of East 7 Mile Road, according to authorities.

Officials said the woman filled up a shopping cart with merchandise and walked out of the store without paying. When an employee followed her and grabbed the cart, she pulled out a weapon and pointed it at the employee, Detroit police said.

You can see surveillance footage of the woman pulling out her weapon below.

The woman fled with some of the merchandise, according to officials.

Nobody was injured during the incident, police said.

Ad

Anyone who recognizes the woman or has information about the case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 9th Precinct at 313-596-5940, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.