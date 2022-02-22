Farmington Hills resident shot Southfield man, called 911, waited for police, officials say

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A Farmington Hills resident shot a Southfield man in the parking lot of a gas station and then called 911 to report the incident, police said.

The shooting happened at 10:36 p.m. Monday (Feb. 21) in the parking lot of the Shell gas station at 12 Mile and Orchard Lake roads, according to officials.

Police said a 23-year-old Farmington Hills man shot a 26-year-old Southfield man. They knew each other and this was not a random act, authorities said.

When officers arrived, they found the Southfield man lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds, they said. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Farmington Hills to undergo surgery. He is in critical condition, police said.

After calling 911, the Farmington Hills man stayed at the scene and was detained by officers, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.