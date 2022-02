The scene of a Feb. 24, 2022, house fire on Detroit's west side.

DETROIT – Two people were killed Thursday in a house fire on Detroit’s west side, officials said.

The fire was reported Thursday morning (Feb. 24) in the 20300 block of Cherokee Street, near 8 Mile and Telegraph roads, according to authorities.

Officials said they believe the fire started in the basement of the home. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

An elderly man and an elderly woman were killed, fire officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.