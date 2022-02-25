27º

Teen charged in Detroit triple homicide that included 5-year-old; charges against 2nd teen denied

Malcolm Hardy charged as adult

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Caleb Harris

DETROIT – A 16-year-old is being charged as an adult in a triple homicide that left a man, woman and 5-year-old boy dead in Detroit. Charges against a second teenager who was taken into custody were denied.

Police were called at 9:27 p.m. Feb. 18 to the home of Aaron Benson, 32, in the 15300 block of Evergreen Road, according to authorities. A family member had gone to the home because he hadn’t heard from Benson for several days.

That man discovered Benson, LaShon Marshall, 28, and Caleb Harris, 5, at the home and called 911, officials said.

When officers arrived, they took the bodies of Benson, Marshall and Harris to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office, where it was determined that all three had died from gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday, two juveniles were arrested in connection with the case. Police said they received tips, identified the suspects, obtained search warrants and took the pair into custody without incident.

Malcolm Ray Hardy, 16, of Detroit, has been charged as an adult in the case. He is charged with three counts of felony murder, three counts of first-degree premeditated murder, two counts of armed robbery and eight felony firearm violations.

The warrant request for the other teenager was denied due to insufficient evidence to charge him, according to authorities.

The case remains under investigation, police said.

