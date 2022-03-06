61º

Police: 2 semi trucks collide, catch fire, killing both drivers in Washtenaw County

I-94 near Baker Road remains closed amid investigation

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Michigan State Police at the scene of a semi truck crash in Scio Township on March 6, 2022. Photo provided by MSP. (Michigan State Police)

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The drivers of two semi trucks have died Sunday morning after colliding with one another on the freeway in Washtenaw County, officials said.

Michigan State Police report Sunday that at about 2:49 a.m., two semi trucks crashed into one another on I-94 near Baker Road in Scio Township. Both trucks caught fire due to the crash, police said.

Officials say both drivers were killed in the incident. Their identities have not yet been released.

According to authorities, the cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and remains under investigation.

The freeway was still closed amid the investigation as of 8:19 a.m. No other details have been provided at this time.

