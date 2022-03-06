Police: 2 semi trucks collide, catch fire, killing both drivers in Washtenaw County

Michigan State Police at the scene of a semi truck crash in Scio Township on March 6, 2022. Photo provided by MSP.

SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The drivers of two semi trucks have died Sunday morning after colliding with one another on the freeway in Washtenaw County, officials said.

Michigan State Police report Sunday that at about 2:49 a.m., two semi trucks crashed into one another on I-94 near Baker Road in Scio Township. Both trucks caught fire due to the crash, police said.

Officials say both drivers were killed in the incident. Their identities have not yet been released.

According to authorities, the cause of the crash is unknown at this time, and remains under investigation.

The freeway was still closed amid the investigation as of 8:19 a.m. No other details have been provided at this time.

🚨DOUBLE FATAL TRAFFIC CRASH🚨: Troopers from the Brighton Post are investigating a traffic crash involving two semi trucks on I-94 near Baker Rd in Scio Twp, Washtenaw County that occurred early this morning on 3/6. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) March 6, 2022

