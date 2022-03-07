35º

Local News

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones launches radio show on 910am Superstation

Jones pleaded guilty to several charges in February

Rod Meloni, Reporter, CFP ®

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: News, Entertainment, Radio, Jewell Jones, Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones, 910AM Radio Superstation, WFDF, Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Local News, Southfield, Oakland County
Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones has a new radio show on Detroit’s 910am Radio Superstation (WFDF). Jones has been added to the Monday through Friday lineup from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. He replaces Karen Weaver. Jones pleaded guilty on Feb. 16 to several charges stemming from an April arrest along I-96 in Livingston County.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich.Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones has a new radio show on Detroit’s 910am Radio Superstation (WFDF).

Jones has been added to the Monday through Friday lineup from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. He replaces Karen Weaver.

Jones pleaded guilty on Feb. 16 to several charges stemming from an April arrest along I-96 in Livingston County.

“I am pleased to welcome Jewell to the 910am Superstation family as the successor to Karen Weaver who did a great job during her time here at the radio station,” 910am Superstation CEO Kevin Adell said in a statement.

Jones currently does not have a driver’s license and is awaiting sentencing on those charges. The job with 910am Superstation is in addition to his day job in Lansing. 910am Superstation has its studios in Southfield and that’s where Jones will work from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Jones said he is not getting paid for his time as the morning talk show host.

Read: Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones pleads guilty to several charges, does not intend to resign

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Rod Meloni is an Emmy Award-winning Business Editor on Local 4 News and a Certified Financial Planner™ Professional.

email

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter