Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones launches radio show on 910am Superstation

Michigan Rep. Jewell Jones has a new radio show on Detroit’s 910am Radio Superstation (WFDF). Jones has been added to the Monday through Friday lineup from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. He replaces Karen Weaver. Jones pleaded guilty on Feb. 16 to several charges stemming from an April arrest along I-96 in Livingston County.

“I am pleased to welcome Jewell to the 910am Superstation family as the successor to Karen Weaver who did a great job during her time here at the radio station,” 910am Superstation CEO Kevin Adell said in a statement.

Jones currently does not have a driver’s license and is awaiting sentencing on those charges. The job with 910am Superstation is in addition to his day job in Lansing. 910am Superstation has its studios in Southfield and that’s where Jones will work from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Jones said he is not getting paid for his time as the morning talk show host.

