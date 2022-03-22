Police warn of viral ‘Orbeez’ TikTok challenge; Dearborn teen arrested

Police are warning social media users not to take part in a new TikTok challenge that has been going viral and is putting people in danger.

The “Orbeez” challenge encourages kids to shoot at strangers and at each other with Orbeez water beads from toy air guns, while recording themselves doing it. Police across the U.S. are getting reports of being hit by the beads in random drive-by incidents. And sometimes the toys look like real guns.

The small gel balls can injure people, police said.

Locally, a Dearborn teenager was arrested and is facing assault charges for shooting at several bystanders.

There have been other reports, nationally, of teens being charged, including four teens in Arizona who are facing aggravated assault charges for shooting air guns out of moving cars at random pedestrians.

In Florida, police shared on Wednesday that a 19-year-old in Deltona who shot at an Amazon delivery driver, hitting his glasses and neck — all while he was driving -- was arrested and is being charged with assault.