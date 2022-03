YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a semi truck on I-94 in Ypsilanti Township.

Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday (March 23) in the westbound lanes near Grove Street.

Troopers confirmed the crash is fatal, but no additional victim information has been released.

One lane is closed to traffic, authorities said.

Officials continue to investigate.