Morning 4: Texas university student from Metro Detroit dies in accidental shooting -- and more news

Metro Detroit man dies in accidental shooting at Texas university

A Metro Detroit man has died in Texas in what police are calling an accidental shooting near Southern Texas University, where he was attending school.

Michigan UIA pauses collections on benefit overpayments amid case reviews

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is pausing its collection of new wages and interceptions of state tax refunds until next month while thousands of overpayment cases are being reviewed.

Jack White concert turns into Jack White’s wedding during hometown Detroit show

It’s pretty safe to say that Jack White had the best day ever on Friday.

As if releasing a new album and playing the National Anthem at Opening Day for the Detroit Tigers wasn’t enough, White kicked off his Supply Chain Issues tour with a hometown show in Detroit, and capped the evening off by proposing to girlfriend, Olivia Jean, on stage, and then marrying her in front of a sold out crowd at the Masonic Temple moments later.

Zelenskyy: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone

Russia is targeting all of Europe with its invasion of Ukraine, and stopping Moscow’s aggression is essential for the security of all democracies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as Russian forces prepared for battle in the east of his country.

