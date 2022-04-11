Suspected drunken driver tries to hide behind dumpster after hit-and-run crash in Detroit

DETROIT – A suspected drunken driver tried to hide behind a dumpster while fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash in Detroit, officials said.

Michigan State Police troopers were called at 12:40 p.m. Sunday (April 10) to a crash in the southbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway near Euclid Street, they said.

When they arrived, troopers saw a man matching the description of the hit-and-run suspect digging inside a Dodge Charger that matched the description of the hit-and-run vehicle, according to authorities.

The man ran away when he saw police, and they chased him up the embankment and west on Euclid Street, officials said.

He tried to hide behind a dumpster, but then continued to flee, according to police. He was taken to the ground and arrested while struggling with troopers, they said.

Police said the man smelled of intoxicants, so a breath test was performed. It showed the man had a blood-alcohol content of .24, according to troopers.

The man was taken to the Detroit Detention Center, pending prosecutor review of charges.