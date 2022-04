The scene of an April 15, 2022, car crash in Detroit.

DETROIT – A driver of a minivan is in critical condition after he crashed into two vehicles early Friday morning in Detroit, officials said.

The crash happened before 5 a.m. Friday (April 15) in the area of Harden Road and East Outer Drive, according to authorities.

Police said the man was driving a white Chevrolet Caravan north on Harden Road when he struck two vehicles.

He is in critical condition, officials said.

No additional information has been revealed.