2 men found hiding in Detroit garages after robbing pharmacy, leading high-speed chase, police say

Deshawn Bonner is accused of participating in a Nov. 8, 2021, robbery at a Walgreens pharmacy in Detroit.

DETROIT – Two men were discovered hiding in separate Detroit garages after they forced their way into a pharmacy, stole thousands of dollars’ worth of medicine, and crashed at the end of a high-speed police chase, officials said.

Police chase

Detroit police were called at 4:50 a.m. Nov. 8, 2021, to the Walgreens store at 22380 Moross Road on the city’s east side.

While officers were arriving, they said they saw a white Cadillac Escalade driving through the parking lot without its lights on, even though it was dark.

Detroit police tried to stop the Escalade, but it fled at a “very high rate of speed,” sparking a chase through neighborhoods, on highways, and over lawns, according to authorities. The Escalade sped into oncoming traffic before crashing into a tree line at the intersection of Haverhill Street and Nottingham Road in Detroit, officials said.

Men found hiding in garages

Officers said they saw two people flee from the Escalade on foot. Police lost view of the men and established a perimeter around the area, they said.

Deshawn Bonner, who is either 27 or 28 years old, was found lying inside a detached garage in the 10200 block of Greensboro Street, police said. He was taken into custody and gave officers the fake name, “Cornell Greenfield,” according to authorities.

His real identity was determined with a fingerprint scan, officials said.

The second man -- who is named, but not charged, in the criminal complaint -- was found lying in the detached garage at the home next door to where police found Bonner, court records show. That man was trying to hide behind a wheelchair when officers searched the garage, they said.

Police arrested two men on Nov. 8, 2021, after finding them hiding in garages on Greensboro Street in Detroit. (United States District Court)

He refused to provide his name, but police identified him when they found his state ID card inside his phone case, the criminal complaint says.

Escalade searched

Detroit police said the Escalade had been stolen. They impounded the SUV after an inventory search.

During that search, authorities said they found prescription bags, pill bottles, and liquid medications in the front seats.

A black glove, multiple crowbars, and handheld construction tools were discovered throughout the Escalade, police said.

A green trashcan filled with prescription bags and bottles was found on the back floorboard, according to court records.

Stolen prescription medications found in the Escalade. (United States District Court)

Pharmacy break-in

Officials learned Bonner, the other arrestee, and a third man had arrived at the Walgreens in the Escalade, with Bonner driving, the criminal complaint says.

Surveillance video caught them attaching a chain to the Escalade and using it to force their way into the business, according to authorities.

A chain and crowbar found in the back seat of the Escalade on Nov. 8, 2021. (United States District Court)

A white Cadillac Escalade used in a Nov. 8, 2021, pharmacy robbery. (United States District Court)

Once inside, the other two men ran directly to the pharmacy area while Bonner remained near the Escalade, police said. He entered and exited the pharmacy several times while holding a cellphone near his head, as if using it to communicate with the other two men or to listen to police scanners, court records show.

The other two men forced their way into the secured area of the pharmacy, smashed cash registers, stole money, and tried to get into a locked cabinet that contains specific controlled substances/narcotics, according to the criminal complaint.

A locked cabinet that contained specific controlled substance/narcotics at a Detroit Walgreens. (United States District Court)

Officials said Bonner and the second man were wearing the same clothes at the time of their arrests as the clothing seen on the surveillance footage at Walgreens.

Surveillance images of men robbing a Detroit Walgreens on Nov. 8, 2021. (United States District Court)

Charges

Walgreens loss prevention said the men stole $7,621.17 worth of prescription medication. They weren’t able to steal any controlled substances, according to authorities.

Officials are still determining how much damage was done to the building and the locked cabinet, they said.

Police looked into Bonner’s criminal history and learned he has been previously charged with controlled substance violations, firearms violations, breaking and entering, assaulting/obstructing/resisting police, and misdemeanors that include traffic offenses, according to the criminal complaint.

He was convicted on felony weapons charges on June 10, 2016, and convicted on felony controlled substance charges on Feb. 15, 2017, court records show.

Bonner had two felonies deferred under HYTA: A March 28, 2012, second-degree home invasion, and an Aug. 7, 2012, felony assaulting/obstructing/resisting police, authorities said.

The criminal complaint concludes there is probable cause to charge Bonner with robberies and larcenies involving controlled substances.