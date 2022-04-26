Police: 53-year-old man crashed into semi truck, refused to drop knife before being shot, killed by officer

A man is dead after being shot several times by a police officer in Roseville, authorities said. He has been identified as Frank Robles, 53, from Roseville. He was shot at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday (April 26) after crashing into a semi truck and standing in the road with a knife, police said.

He has been identified as Frank Robles, 53, from Roseville. He was shot at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday (April 26) after crashing into a semi truck and standing in the road with a knife, police said.

Macomb County sheriff’s officials said police were responding to a crash on Groesbeck Highway, just south of 12 Mile Road when the shooting happened.

Robles was driving a Chevy Silverado and was traveling south on Groesbeck Highway when he crossed into oncoming traffic and collided nearly head-on with the semi truck, authorities said. There was only one person in the semi truck and he was not injured.

Witnesses reported that when they approached the Silverado to check on Robles, he produced a knife. Witnesses also stated that his wrists were cut. The witnesses retreated and called the police.

When officers arrived Robles was in the roadway and holding a knife, according to authorities. They asked him if he was OK and he said he was not OK. Authorities said at this time the two officers on scene told him to drop the knife and he advanced toward one of the officers.

They said officers gave repeated commands for him to drop the knife and he didn’t. Authorities said one of the officers was retreating but Robles continued walking toward him. The officer shot the man and he fell to the ground.

When Robles tried to get up off the ground, still holding the knife, the officer fired “several more shots.” Robles was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Macomb County authorities said they believe nine shots were fired in total by one of the officers. Robles was struck multiple times. No officers were injured.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Both officers are on paid leave pending the results of the investigation. Macomb County authorities are not releasing their names at this time.

Roseville Community Schools said Robles was an employee and has worked there for four years.

“We are sad to report that the individual who was in the accident at 12 and Groesbeck and eventually passed, was a Roseville COmmunity SChools employee. Frank has worked for us for approximately four years. We are shocked and saddened by the events that transpired today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family as well as all the others involved in this tragedy. Our crisis team is available for his fellow employees or anyone in our Roseville Community Schools family if they need someone to talk with.” Roseville Community Schools Superintendent Mark Blaszkowski

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham and Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe will hold a joint press conference on Wednesday (April 27) at 11 a.m. They said they will release footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office at 586-307-9358.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with suicidal thoughts you are not alone. Help is available. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 to provide support at 800-273-8255. Click here to find crisis lines.