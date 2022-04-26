Show your mom how much you love her with brunch this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you haven’t booked a reservation for brunch, the time to do that is now.
Mother’s Day didn’t officially become a holiday until May 9, 1914. But prior to the set date, suffragettes and other activists celebrated unofficial localized Mother’s Days. According to the History Channel, Michiganders living in Albon recognized Mother’s Day in the 1870s, thanks to temperance activist Juliet Calhoun Blakely.
While Juliet Calhoun Blakely was showing support for Women in Michigan, Ann Reeves Jarvis, from West Virginia, started “Mother’s Day Work Clubs.” The History Channel writes that these clubs helped teach local women how to care for their children properly. In May 1908, Jarvis organized the first official Mother’s Day celebration. By 1914, Woodrow Wilson established that the second Sunday in May would be Mother’s Day.
So why take your mom out to brunch? When did brunch become a thing, anyway? Like Mother’s Day, people were hanging out with their friends and enjoying light lunches as early as the 1890s.
According to Smithsonian Magazine, a British author suggested brunch as an alternative to heavy post-church meals. Though the rise of America’s brunch culture happened in the 80s, many Hollywood stars loved eating late breakfasts during the ‘30s.
A Stanford University professor stated in a 1980 Chicago Tribune article that after the Second World War, a large number of women entered the workforce and needed relief on Sundays. That is when the rise of Sunday brunch became more ingrained in everyday life.
We all know the saying: A way to a person’s heart is through their stomach. We broke down a list of brunch spots in Metro Detroit.
Ann Arbor
- First Bite
- Gandy Dancer
- Cafe Zola
- Angelo’s
Brighton
- The POUND! Bar & Grill
- The Breakfast Club
- Lynn’s on First
- Bourbons
Dearborn
- Avenue Brunch House
- The Great Commoner
- Ford’s Garage
- Qahwah House
Detroit
- Dime Store
- Karls
- Mudgie’s Deli and Bar
- Babo
Downriver
- Bobcat Bonnies, Wyandotte
- The Glass Onion Griddle, Allen Park
- Pete’s Place Restaurant, Taylor
- Park Restaurant, Lincoln Park
- Truago, Trenton
- Kate’s Kitchen, Flat Rock
Fenton/Holly Township
- Historic Holly Hotel
- The Laundry
- The Rough Draught Coffee and Barroom
- Crust - a baking company
Ferndale
- The Emory
- Detroit Fleat
- Toast
- One-Eyed Betty’s
Mount Clemens
- Three Bline Mice Irish Pub
- Bath City Bistro
- New Age Noodles
- Mae’s
Royal Oak
- Le Crepe
- Café Muse
- The Morrie Royal Oak
- O.W.L
Troy
- Shine Cafe
- Cafe Immortelle
- First Watch
- The Breakfast Club of Troy
