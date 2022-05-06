Morning 4: Artist asks court to help uncover whale mural on Detroit’s Broderick Tower

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Artist who painted whale mural on Broderick Tower in Detroit asks court to step in, uncover mural

It’s been a Detroit staple for more than two decades. The so-called whaling wall, one of the most well-known murals in the city, keeps getting covered up.

The artist who painted it is now asking the Michigan Supreme Court to bring his whales back into view.

Video shows suspected road rage crash that injured 2 motorcyclists in Dearborn Heights

Police are investigating a suspected road rage crash that involved two motorcyclists and a white SUV in Dearborn Heights. A 17-year-old man from Dearborn and a 24-year-old man from Virginia were thrown from their motorcycles.

Michigan Rep. Mary Cavanagh faces sentencing on drunk driving charge

Michigan state Rep. Mary Cavanagh is set to be sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to a drunk driving charge out of Livonia.

AAA: Michigan gas prices hit new record high

Michigan’s average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline has hit a new record high mark.

AAA data shows the statewide average was $4.31 as of Friday, the highest price ever recorded, and the highest since last month. Metro Detroit’s average is $4.26, one cent below the region’s all time record.

