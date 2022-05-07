Where to find Mother’s Day brunch in Metro Detroit

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you haven’t booked a reservation for brunch, the time to do that is now.

Mother’s Day didn’t officially become a holiday until May 9, 1914. But prior to the set date, suffragettes and other activists celebrated unofficial localized Mother’s Days. According to the History Channel, Michiganders living in Albon recognized Mother’s Day in the 1870s, thanks to temperance activist Juliet Calhoun Blakely.

While Juliet Calhoun Blakely was showing support for Women in Michigan, Ann Reeves Jarvis, from West Virginia, started “Mother’s Day Work Clubs.” The History Channel writes that these clubs helped teach local women how to care for their children properly. In May 1908, Jarvis organized the first official Mother’s Day celebration. By 1914, Woodrow Wilson established that the second Sunday in May would be Mother’s Day.

Ad

So why take your mom out to brunch? When did brunch become a thing, anyway? Like Mother’s Day, people were hanging out with their friends and enjoying light lunches as early as the 1890s.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, a British author suggested brunch as an alternative to heavy post-church meals. Though the rise of America’s brunch culture happened in the 80s, many Hollywood stars loved eating late breakfasts during the ‘30s.

A Stanford University professor stated in a 1980 Chicago Tribune article that after the Second World War, a large number of women entered the workforce and needed relief on Sundays. That is when the rise of Sunday brunch became more ingrained in everyday life.

Related: 10 delicious recipes you’ll want to make for Mother’s Day brunch

Ad

We all know the saying: A way to a person’s heart is through their stomach. We broke down a list of brunch spots in Metro Detroit.

First Bite

Gandy Dancer

Cafe Zola

Angelo’s

The POUND! Bar & Grill

The Breakfast Club

Lynn’s on First

Bourbons

Avenue Brunch House

The Great Commoner

Ford’s Garage

Qahwah House

Dime Store

Karls

Mudgie’s Deli and Bar

Babo

Bobcat Bonnies, Wyandotte

The Glass Onion Griddle, Allen Park

Pete’s Place Restaurant, Taylor

Park Restaurant, Lincoln Park

Truago, Trenton

Kate’s Kitchen, Flat Rock

Historic Holly Hotel

The Laundry

The Rough Draught Coffee and Barroom

Crust - a baking company

The Emory

Detroit Fleat

Toast

One-Eyed Betty’s

Three Bline Mice Irish Pub

Bath City Bistro

New Age Noodles

Mae’s

Le Crepe

Café Muse

The Morrie Royal Oak

O.W.L

Shine Cafe

Cafe Immortelle

First Watch

The Breakfast Club of Troy

Check out the stories below for more Mother’s Day related stories:

Have you heard of these Mother’s Day rituals around the world?

5 tips to nail the perfect Mother’s Day

This playlist will give your mom all the feels

5 TV shows you should watch this weekend with your mom