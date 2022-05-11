Detroiters fight back against illegal dumping

Residents are on high alert as the weather gets warmer and more people tend to illegally dump their trash.

The city of Detroit has been getting a non-stop stream of reports from residents about illegal dumping.

Juan Walker, of Sway Services Bulk Removal, started his business when he was 16. He’s now 21.

Walker is tearing out a home that is being rehabbed, where dumpers have dumped in front of the house.

The small business owner has been taking his trash and disposing of it properly.

If you are a homeowner, you can call the Department of Public Works to take care of your items the right way.

Their number is 313-224-3901.

If you find an illegal dumping site talk about it, and post about it on social media. You can also report it to the city through the Improve Detroit app.

If you catch someone illegally dumping you should contact the police immediately.

