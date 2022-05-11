‘Operation Candy Man’: Police plan to bust nurses selling pills in Oakland, Wayne, Genesee counties

(Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are executing “Operation Candy Man” on Wednesday -- a plan to raid locations in Oakland, Wayne, and Genesee counties and stop nurses who are illegally selling thousands of opioids.

UPDATE: Police detain 3 women, 2 men, seize 3 guns as ‘Operation Candy Man’ continues in Metro Detroit

Officials said “Operation Candy Man” is a large-scale opioid diversion operation targeting nurse practitioners who have been issuing illegal prescriptions for tens of thousands of controlled pills.

Police are specifically targeting the illegal prescribing of hydrocodone and oxycodone, they said.

Most of the pills are being illegally diverted for street sales, troopers said.

Search warrants will be executed Wednesday at locations in Oakland, Wayne, and Genesee counties. The main target is a clinic in the 8200 block of 8 Mile Road in Detroit, according to authorities.

The operation has previously included searches in West Bloomfield, Detroit, Taylor, Van Buren Township, and Grand Blanc.