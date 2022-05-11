81º

Teenager shot multiple times found dead in her car on Detroit’s west side, police say

Victor Williams, Reporter

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – Detroit police are investigating the discovery of a young teenager found dead in her car Wednesday on the city’s west side.

Police responded to the crime scene located in an alley by Joy Road and Livernois.

The teenage girl is considered a Jane Doe to Detroit police.

She was found in a black 2011 Chevy Malibu which police say is linked to a carjacking.

Residents in the area told police that they heard gunshots Tuesday night around 10 p.m.

If anyone has any information on the incident, call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP as soon as possible.

This is a developing story.

