Rochester Hills woman killed when car strikes her SUV while she turned left, police say

PONTIAC, Mich. – A Rochester Hills woman was killed Thursday when a car struck her SUV while she was making a left turn, police said.

The crash happened just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday (May 12) on East Walton Boulevard and Laurel Avenue in Pontiac, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Frankie Louise Lee, 78, of Rochester Hills, was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee west on East Walton Boulevard and started to turn left onto Laurel Avenue, authorities said.

The Cherokee was struck on the passenger side by an eastbound Dodge Charger, which was driven by a 19-year-old Pontiac man, according to police.

Lee was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died from her injuries, officials said.

Ad

The Pontiac man was also taken to the hospital, where he is stable, deputies said.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, according to authorities. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor, but speed may have contributed, Oakland County officials said.

The department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.