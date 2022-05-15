3 shot in Downtown Detroit shootout, police say

DETROIT – Three individuals were shot Saturday night during a shootout in Downtown Detroit, according to police.

Detroit police say that gunshots were heard from Congress and Brush streets late at night on May 14. According to a news release, Detroit police officers immediately responded to the area around 11:45 p.m. and observed a shootout between multiple suspects.

The shooting was happening from several directions, causing the officers to take cover, officials said. One armed suspect was reportedly shot by a Detroit police officer.

Three suspects were reportedly treated at the scene for their injuries until medics arrived. Officials said that there were no life-threatening injuries.

Police said they recovered three firearms at the crime scene.

The police department said in a release Sunday that they will be examining all available body cameras and video footage to better understand what exactly took place Saturday night.

This event is still under investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

