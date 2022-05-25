‘I think she’s a liar’: Judge accuses suspect’s girlfriend of lying on the stand

Dvante Howard, 23, has been charged with murder and two separate armed robberies.

DETROIT – An alleged gunman from a robbery in January had his girlfriend appear in court Wednesday.

Dvante Howard, 23, has been charged with murder and two separate armed robberies, and his girlfriend was accused of lying on the witness stand as she stated she didn’t recognize Howard’s voice in surveillance video.

Judge Kenneth King called out Howard’s girlfriend for not telling the truth on the witness stand.

“I don’t believe her. I think she’s a liar.”

The robbery happened at 9:16 p.m. on Jan. 17 at a market in the 20400 block of James Couzens Freeway.

Related: Detroit man charged with murder, assault after 2 separate armed robberies, police say

According to authorities, an armed man walked into the store and pulled out his gun, shooting 64-year-old Behnam Rasho, a liquor store clerk.

Ad

The store clerk died from injuries from the shooting, officials said.

According to officials, the gunman fled the location west toward Winthrop Street on foot. He stole two cash register drawers of money, authorities said.

Related: Detroit police seek man who killed worker, robbed market on city’s west side

You can see the surveillance video below.