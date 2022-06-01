‘Cars are weapons’: Community mourns loss of 12-year-old girl killed on Belle Isle

A 12-year-old girl has died after she was struck by a driver who went off the roadway and onto the beach on Belle Isle over the weekend, officials said.

DETROIT – Ghadeer Salah, 12, was playing with her 14-year-old sister on the beach at Belle Isle when a vehicle ran them both over.

The crash happened Monday (May 30), just off of Riverbank Drive, according to Michigan State Police.

Related: 12-year-old girl dies, 14-year-old stable after driver struck them on Belle Isle beach

Troopers said a 23-year-old Ypsilanti man was traveling in a Mercury four-door car when he left the roadway, went onto the beach, and struck two girls. He then fled the scene, police said.

Ad

“Cars are weapons, and that is what is happening here,” said Metro Detroit Yemeni Community Leader Mohamed Sohoubah.

According to officials, the 12-year-old died Tuesday from her injuries. Her 14-year-old sister has been upgraded to stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Read more: Man in police custody after 2 girls critically hurt in Belle Isle hit-and-run

Officials said that the 12-year-old girl had died from her injuries after being struck by a driver who went off the roadway and onto the beach on Belle Isle over the weekend.

Detectives took the Ypsilanti man into custody on Detroit’s west side. They said they’re calling him a suspect, and he remains in custody.

Ad

MSP said that drugs and alcohol had been ruled out in this case, and they are urging the community not to jump to conclusions about what they have seen in the viral video.

The four-door Mercury was also recovered, according to authorities.

Previous coverage

Michigan State Police just confirmed a 12-year-old girl has died after Monday's (May 30) hit and run crash on Belle Isle. Police say the suspect, a 23-year-old man from Ypsilanti, remains in custody. Investigators say the man drove onto the beach, hit the two teenage girls, then took off. A 14-year-old girl has been upgraded to stable condition. Police did recover the car that was involved in the crash. The case will be turned over to the prosecutor for review.