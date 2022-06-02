Morning 4: Controversial bridge at Tahquamenon Falls State Park opens in Michigan’s UP

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Controversial bridge in Michigan’s UP opens to visitors

One of Michigan’s most popular tourist attractions just got a new addition -- despite some controversy surrounding its construction.

In a Facebook post, Tahquamenon Falls State Park announced that a newly constructed bridge opened this past weekend, designed to help visitors gain increased access to an island at the Lower Falls.

What we know about 8 cases of unidentified bodies being found in Detroit River during previous Junes

We’re taking a look at unidentified people recovered from the Detroit River in the month of June.

The oldest case dates back to June of 1968 and the most recent case happened in 2015.

Woman kidnapped by estranged husband in St. Clair County safely recovered, police say

A missing person alert was canceled Wednesday night after a woman who was kidnapped by her estranged husband in St. Clair County was recovered safely.

Michigan State Police said that as of 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, Carol Durand had been safely recovered after being kidnapped less than 24 hours prior and barricaded at an Ohio hotel.

‘Cars are weapons’: Community mourns loss of 12-year-old girl killed on Belle Isle

Ghadeer Salah, 12, was playing with her 14-year-old sister on the beach at Belle Isle when a vehicle ran them both over.

The crash happened Monday (May 30), just off of Riverbank Drive. Troopers said a 23-year-old Ypsilanti man was traveling in a Mercury four-door car when he left the roadway, went onto the beach, and struck two girls.

