Detroit man charged in fatal shooting of Hutch’s Jewelry owner, police say

Roy Donta Larry, 44, was arraigned Friday

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Police say a Detroit man is charged in the fatal shooting of Hutch's Jewelry Owner Dan Hutch. 44-year-old Roy Donta Larry was arrested Friday (June 3) at the 45th District Court for first-degree murder and felony firearm. (Oak Park Police Department)

OAK PARK, Mich. – Police say a Detroit man is charged in the fatal shooting of Hutch’s Jewelry Owner Dan Hutchinson.

Roy Donta Larry, 44, was arraigned Friday (June 3) at the 45th District Court for first-degree murder and felony firearm.

Larry was denied bond.

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon while Hutchinson was sitting in his SUV outside the store in the 21000 block of Greenfield Road in Oak Park, officials say.

Police say Hutchinson had been shot multiple times. Officials say they performed CPR and rushed him to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

