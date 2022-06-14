82º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Police seek Pontiac man believed to be armed, dangerous after fatally shooting another man

Shooting happened on June 10 around 10:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Tony Fong Woo III, Shooting, Pontiac, Oakland County, Michael Bouchard, Pontiac Shooting, Cherry Hill, Cherry Hill Drive, Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Firelite Lane, Crime, Detroit Crime, Metro Detroit, Metro Detroit Crime, Crime Stoppers
Tony Fong Woo III (Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

PONTIAC, Mich. – The Oakland County Sheriff’s Detectives are looking for a 22-year-old man from Pontiac who reportedly fatally shot a 29-year-old man on June 10.

Officials say that 22-year-old Tony Fong Woo III allegedly shot 29-year-old Jaquan Garrett in the area of Firelite Lane and Cherry Hill Drive due to an argument between the two men. According to a news release, when deputies arrived at the crime scene, bystanders were performing CPR on Garrett, who was shot once in the head.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard states that Woo is dangerous and is warning people not to approach him.

Detectives asked prosecutors to amend charges for Woo to murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. According to police, Woo has two prior convictions: one for domestic violence and another for driving while unlicensed.

There is a reward of up to $2,000 for tips that lead to Woo’s whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK UP.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter