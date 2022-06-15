Man convicted of murdering Warren 6-year-old, 2 adults has outburst at sentencing hearing

A man convicted of murdering a 6-year-old boy and two adults was expected to be arraigned on June 15, 2022, but the sentencing was adjourned until June 29, 2022.

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man convicted of murder in the slayings of a 6-year-old boy and two adults in Warren had an outburst Wednesday at his sentencing hearing.

Nicholas Bahri, 39, of Bloomfield Hills, was to be sentenced on Wednesday (June 15) after being found guilty of 15 charges in the triple-murder case, but the hearing has been pushed back to June 29.

In April, a jury deliberated for about three hours before convicting Bahri on three counts of first-degree premeditated murder, three counts of first-degree felony murder, seven gun charges, arson and mutilation of a body. Bahri killed Tukoyo Moore, 32, the man’s 6-year-old son, Tai’Raz Moore, and the man’s fiancée, Isis Rimson, 28.

On Oct. 1, 2020, Tukoyo Moore’s body was found inside a burning car on Detroit’s east side, 11 miles away from his Warren home. Detroit police asked Warren officers to go to the home to notify the family, and that’s when they found the bodies of 6-year-old Tai’raz Moore and his father’s girlfriend, Isis Rimson. Authorities said Tai’raz Moore and Rimson had been shot execution-style.

Bahri was in court virtually on Wednesday, but requested to appear in person. The judge said Bahri has that right, and the hearing was pushed back two weeks. Before the hearing was adjourned, Bahri had an outburst over the live feed.

“I have real footage that’s not doctored. That’s not slowed down and stopped to the point when his heart stops. And then I actually have real timelines of when this stuff happened,” Bahri said. “(Doesn’t) the family want to know that?”

The family of the victims were in court at the time of the outburst, and someone could be heard saying “no” in response to Bahri’s question.

“Madam secretary, mute the jail, mute the jail,” the judge said. “Mr. Bahri, stop talking.”

Bahri’s attorney said he was shown a copy of a motion that Bahri attempted to file that suggested he wanted a Ginther Hearing, which is an evidentiary hearing on a motion for a new trial claiming ineffective assistance of counsel.

“I don’t think he understands that if there’s a Ginther Hearing, I’m to be compelled to divulge things that he’s told me,” Bahri’s attorney said. “I’m asking to withdraw.”

Bahri will be provided with a public defender.

“Folks, I know that all of you have been here a long time anticipating sentencing. However, the law requires that if he desires to be present, he has the right to be present, and it’s mandatory we adjourn this until that day,” the judge said. “Thank you for being with us and I’m sorry for the delay.”

