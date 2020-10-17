Memorial held for 6-year-old boy killed in grizzly triple-homicide in Warren

DETROIT – Tai’raz Moore and his father’s girlfriend, Isis Rimson, were killed execution-style in the basement of a Warren house Oct. 1.

Police discovered the scene after Tai’raz’s 31-year-old father, Tukoyo Moore, was found shot to death. His body was left inside a burning car on Detroit’s east side.

Warren police arrested a West Bloomfield man and charged him with murder.

Tai’raz’s family wanted a memorial that didn’t feel like one, so they took over Aretha Franklin Amphitheater and hosted an emotional, child-friendly event.

The Detroit Youth Choir headlined the event. Tai’raz’s family said the 6-year-old had a magnetic personality. He was remembered as strong, confident and full of cheer.

A full-fledged carnival outside the amphitheater put smiles on children’s faces with pony and train rides, a petting zoo, games, food and fun.

Many speakers fought back tears. It was Tai’raz’s aunt who sought to bring the happiness to this affair as she believed Tai’raz himself would have.

“He’s OK, he’s doing better than we are. He has no more pain," she said. "We’re going to miss him down here ... if we want to see Tai’raz again, we have got to get right with God.”

Family told the small crowd, gathered and socially distanced along the Detroit River, that Tai’raz used to sing the Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber song “10,000 Hours” to his mother.

The event did have its serious moments. Community activist Malik Shabazz of the New Marcus Garvey Movement decried the violence that took Tai’raz’s life.

“If God is love, why aren’t God’s people about love? We have to love our way out of the abnormal becoming normal, out of the unthinkable becoming doable," Shabazz told the crowd.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family. You can donate here.

