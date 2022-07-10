MSP: Motorcyclist fatally crashes after losing control of vehicle on I-696

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene Saturday night after being involved in a crash on I-696 near Inkster Road.

Michigan State Police tweeted on Sunday that the motorcyclist was driving at an excessive speed, causing them to lose control of their vehicle. This resulted in the driver being ejected and landing in a ditch.

The freeway was closed Saturday night for the investigation.

Fatal Traffic Crash:

07/09 at 10:00 PM

Location:

E/B I-696 near Inkster Road, Farmington Hills

Synopsis:

A motorcycle operator was driving at a excessive rate of speed when they lost control and were ejected landing in the right ditch. 1/ pic.twitter.com/OSGFa2wFAF — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 10, 2022

