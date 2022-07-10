72º

MSP: Motorcyclist fatally crashes after losing control of vehicle on I-696

Driver pronounced dead on the scene

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Michigan State Police vehicle. (WDIV)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene Saturday night after being involved in a crash on I-696 near Inkster Road.

Michigan State Police tweeted on Sunday that the motorcyclist was driving at an excessive speed, causing them to lose control of their vehicle. This resulted in the driver being ejected and landing in a ditch.

The freeway was closed Saturday night for the investigation.

