Clarkston man critically injured when motorcycle leaves road, crashes in Oakland County

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clarkston man was critically injured over the weekend when his motorcycle left the roadway and crashed in Oakland County, officials said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday (July 10) on westbound Clarkston Road near Newport Street in Independence Township, according to authorities.

A 49-year-old Clarkston man was driving a 2008 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide when the motorcycle left the road and crashed, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials don’t believe drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash.