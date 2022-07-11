83º

Clarkston man critically injured when motorcycle leaves road, crashes in Oakland County

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clarkston man was critically injured over the weekend when his motorcycle left the roadway and crashed in Oakland County, officials said.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday (July 10) on westbound Clarkston Road near Newport Street in Independence Township, according to authorities.

A 49-year-old Clarkston man was driving a 2008 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide when the motorcycle left the road and crashed, police said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He was not wearing a helmet, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials don’t believe drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

