MSP recovers stolen vehicle, concealed weapons after 30-minute pursuit

Arrest was made in a backyard on Mitchell Street

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Michigan State Police vehicle. (WDIV)

DETROITMichigan State Police tweeted Sunday a video of a vehicle pursuit that ended with discovery of a stolen vehicle and multiple firearms.

The pursuit occurred on Saturday around 10 p.m. and ended at a house in the 19200 block of Mitchell Street.

The stolen vehicle, a black Dodge Durango, fled from Detroit, Southfield and state officers, officials said. According to a tweet by Michigan State Police, the vehicle pursuit lasted over 30 minutes and went through Oakland and Wayne counties.

Below is a video of the vehicle pursuit.

Officers found two loaded Glock semi-automatic pistols, a 40 caliber and a 10 millimeter, discarded in a large brush pile on Detroit’s northeast side near Hanna and East State Fair streets.

Stolen guns and vehicle recovered (Detroit Police Department)

The driver then attempted to run away from the SUV where Michigan State Police were able to make an arrest in a backyard off of Mitchell Street. Police said the suspect is being held at a local detention center on multiple felony charges.

Officials said that officers found ammunition and firearm parts in the Durango.

