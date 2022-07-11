MSP recovers stolen vehicle, concealed weapons after 30-minute pursuit

DETROIT – Michigan State Police tweeted Sunday a video of a vehicle pursuit that ended with discovery of a stolen vehicle and multiple firearms.

The pursuit occurred on Saturday around 10 p.m. and ended at a house in the 19200 block of Mitchell Street.

The stolen vehicle, a black Dodge Durango, fled from Detroit, Southfield and state officers, officials said. According to a tweet by Michigan State Police, the vehicle pursuit lasted over 30 minutes and went through Oakland and Wayne counties.

Video from Trooper 2 and the Stolen Vehicle/Concealed Weapon and Felony Firearm that occurred on 7/9 at 10:05 PM. pic.twitter.com/ucCvy9swE5 — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) July 10, 2022

Officers found two loaded Glock semi-automatic pistols, a 40 caliber and a 10 millimeter, discarded in a large brush pile on Detroit’s northeast side near Hanna and East State Fair streets.

Stolen guns and vehicle recovered (Detroit Police Department)

The driver then attempted to run away from the SUV where Michigan State Police were able to make an arrest in a backyard off of Mitchell Street. Police said the suspect is being held at a local detention center on multiple felony charges.

Officials said that officers found ammunition and firearm parts in the Durango.