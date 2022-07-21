81º

Morning 4: Blake’s to take over closing Erwin Orchards and Cider Mill in Metro Detroit -- and more top stories

Here are the top stories for the morning of July 21, 2022

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Erwin Orchards. Feb. 6, 2019. (WDIV)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Erwin Orchards & Cider Mill to close after 102 years; Blake’s taking over

A Metro Detroit orchard and cider mill is closing its doors after 102 years.

Erwin Orchards Inc. announced on Tuesday that it has harvested its last crop. Blake’s will be taking over.

Read the report here.

7-year-old killed in crash on Southfield Freeway, officials say

Officials say a 7-year-old child was killed in a violent crash Wednesday on Southfield Freeway.

Michigan State Police had northbound lanes on Southfield Freeway shut down near Outer Drive as they investigated a two-vehicle collision that sent a minivan into the barricade.

See the report here.

Why the American classic hotdog would be nothing without Detroit

Hotdogs and baseball have been an iconic duo since the 1860s. But it wouldn’t be until nearly 100 years later that the Ball Park Frank was born in Detroit.

Learn more here.

Video: Woodpecker rings doorbell at Sterling Heights home

A doorbell camera captured a woodpecker pecking away until it gave the doorbell a ring at a Sterling Heights home.

See the video here.

Weather: Rain chances Thursday night as hot stretch drags on in Metro Detroit

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Cassidy Johncox

