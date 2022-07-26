Morning 4: Charlevoix restaurant closes early after tourists ‘rude’ to staff -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Northern Michigan restaurant closes early due to ‘rude’ and ‘arrogant’ tourists

A restaurant in Northern Michigan closed its kitchen early during one of the busiest nights of the year because out-of-towners were being disrespectful to staff.

East Park Tavern in Charlevoix was in the midst of the 92nd annual Venetian Festival in the downtown area when the general manager, Larah Moore, made a call to close down the kitchen.

Read more here.

Meteorologist Andrew Humphrey leaving WDIV after 20 years

Longtime WDIV meteorologist Andrew Humphrey has decided to leave the station after 20 years on the air to explore new opportunities.

Humphrey’s last day on the air will be Tuesday, July 26.

Learn more here.

Ad

Michigan man charged with killing 2-year-old girl, officials say

A Michigan man has been charged with the murder of a 2-year-old Alpena girl, officials report.

Read the report here.

21-year-old charged with killing Belleville resident in Canton road rage shooting

A 21-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a Belleville resident who was fatally shot in broad daylight during a Canton Township road rage dispute, officials said.

Jacor Burch, 21, was arraigned Monday (July 25) on charges of first-degree homicide and felony firearm. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

See the report here.