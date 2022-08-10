Cocaine, loaded gun found in car after driver arrested for operating without license in Southgate

Cocaine and a loaded gun that were found inside a car on Aug. 9, 2022, in Southgate.

SOUTHGATE, Mich. – State police said they found cocaine and a loaded gun inside a car after arresting the driver for operating without a license near a motel in Southgate.

Michigan State Police troopers said they pulled over a car Tuesday (Aug. 9) as it left the Motel 6 near I-75 and Northline Road in Southgate.

The driver couldn’t provide a valid Michigan driver’s license and was taken into custody, according to authorities.

Officials said they searched the car and found a loaded pistol underneath the driver’s seat. They also discovered about seven grams of cocaine, troopers said.

The driver was taken to the Detroit Detention Center pending prosecutor review.

“This is just another example of troopers taking guns off the street and reducing violent crime in our communities,” MSP tweeted.