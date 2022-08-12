77º

Police: Shots fired multiple times at officers in Southwest Detroit

Three people reportedly in custody

Kimberly Gill, Anchor

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Detroit police came under fire twice Thursday night. Seen in the video player above is the latest scene as Detroit police told Local 4 that officers were shot multiple times by someone driving a truck throughout Southwest Detroit.

DETROIT – Police came under fire twice Thursday night in Detroit, officials report.

Detroit police told Local 4 that during one incident, officers were shot at several times by someone driving a truck throughout Southwest Detroit. The incident ended at Southfield Road and West Outer Drive in Allen Park, police said.

Local 4 is told that three people are in custody and police have recovered one long gun. Their identities have not yet been released.

No other details have been provided at this time. This story is developing. Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

