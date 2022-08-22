Morning 4: Slide to re-reopen at Belle Isle Park after near-immediate closure -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Belle Isle’s Giant Slide to reopen again after closing over speed concerns

The Giant Slide reopened last weekend for Belle Isle visitors, but it quickly closed again when riders were seen going too fast and bouncing a bit too high on their way down.

The ride will re-reopen to visitors this coming weekend, now that officials say they’ve come up with a solution to slow the slide’s speed.

Several arrested after police chase ends with car crashing into tree in Detroit

Multiple people were taken into police custody after a Southfield police chase turned into a crash in the Rosedale Park area in Detroit. The circumstances leading up to the chase and crash are currently unclear.

Driver dies after crashing into pole in South Warren

One person was killed early Monday morning after crashing their vehicle into a pole in South Warren, police confirm.

Dexter Cider Mill opening for fall season this weekend

Cue the smell of fresh, old fashioned doughnuts wafting through the air.

The Dexter Cider Mill is opening for the fall season on Friday and will be selling its signature cider, cider slushies, cider doughnuts, caramel apples, pies, apple nut bread and more.

