Multiple people arrested after police chase turns into crash

Southfield police are investigating a chase that turned into a crash near Ashton and Pilgrim Street in Detroit.

It was quite the surprise for everyone living in this neighborhood. To them, it felt like something from an action movie scene unfolding with multiple people on the run from police in their own backyards.

“This is shocking as you can see all of our neighbors coming outside. This is a very unusual circumstance,” said Terrina Murrey.

Multiple people taken into police custody after a police chase turns into a crash in the Rosedale Park area. George Williams knows one of the victims of the accident.

“That accident involved a friend of mine who got injured. I’m sad about the situation that occurred but they did a good job of apprehending the guy and the lady that did the crime,” Williams said.

The circumstances leading to the chase are very unclear. For whatever reason, it ended with multiple people taking off when the GMC Envoy hit a tree.

“We heard the helicopter circling for about maybe 15-20 minutes strong,” Murrey said. “And then as we looked outside, I saw police because I live on the corner. We saw the Southfield police there.”

In all, the Southfield, Dearborn and Detroit Police Departments ended up responding. Murrey was shocked to see just how quickly officers responded to the crime.

“It was a very quick response and that’s what was overwhelming for us to see all of the different officers out here as well,” Murrey recalled.

After several searches lasting no more than 45 minuntes, all suspects involved were taken into custody one by one.

“We watched her being arrested,” Murrey said. “So this is just a lot kinda going on in our neighborhood. Just a shock for a Sunday evening right now.”