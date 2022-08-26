78º

Video shows 2 men wanted in connection with Detroit burglary

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Aug. 24 burglary (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are looking for two men that are suspects in a burglary that took place Wednesday morning.

According to Detroit police, the burglary happened at 2 a.m. at a business off West McNichols Road and Ponchatrain.

If anyone recognizes the two suspects, please call Officer Sterner at 313-596-1253 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP.

