Clarkston woman dies after being hit by truck along Oakland County road, police say

Lines painted on the center of a road.

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Clarkston woman died after being hit by a pickup truck while walking along an Oakland County road, police said.

Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, of Clarkston, was walking west along Kier Road, west of Ellis Road in Springfield Township, when she was struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7). Tippen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 24-year-old Adrian man driving the Silverado was not injured, according to police. He was wearing a seat belt, and neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have been factors.

Ad

Oakland County deputies continue to investigate the crash.