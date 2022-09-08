Detroit mother charged with drunk driving in freeway crash that killed 2-year-old, hurt infant

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Authorities have charged a woman accused of driving drunk when she collided with another vehicle and then a barricade on Southfield Freeway in July -- a crash that killed her 2-year-old daughter and injured her infant son.

According to the 24th District Court, Nyasha Pool is facing six charges in connection with a fatal car crash that occurred the night of July 20 on Southfield Freeway just after I-94 in Allen Park.

Police said that Pool was driving a minivan on the northbound sound of Southfield Freeway when she collided with another vehicle, and then a barricade. Pool’s 2-year-old daughter and 2-month-old son were in the backseat of the minivan at the time of the crash.

Ad

The 2-year-old girl was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred. Police said she was ejected from the vehicle during the crash. She died from her injuries.

The infant boy was said to be in a car seat at the time of the crash. He was initially in critical condition following the crash. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators say Pool was under the influence of alcohol when the crash occurred. She was reportedly arrested at her home on Sept. 7.

The court’s website says the mother has been charged with the following:

1 count of operating while under the influence of liquor causing death

1 count of driving while license suspended/revoked causing death

2 counts of second-degree child abuse

1 count of operating while under the influence of liquor causing incapacitating injuries

1 count of driving while license suspended/revoked causing serious injury

The driver of the second vehicle in the July 20 crash reportedly remained at the scene to talk to authorities. It is unclear if they sustained any injures.

Anyone with concerns about how to properly install a child seat in your vehicle can contact your local fire department for assistance.