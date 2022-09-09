82º

Part of Hall Road closed Friday due to gas leak

EB M-59 closed between Groesbeck Highway, Gratiot Avenue

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Part of Hall Road (M-59) is closed Friday afternoon in Clinton Township due to a gas leak, officials said.

Eastbound Hall Road is closed between Groesbeck Highway and Gratiot Avenue as of 1:20 p.m. Friday due to a gas leak in the area, according to an announcement from the Macomb County Department of Roads.

Officials did not say where exactly the leak is coming from, or how long the road will remain closed. We’ll share any updates as we receive them.

