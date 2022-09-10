Board of Geographic Names vote to remove offensive slur from federal use in Michigan

(Evan Vucci, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Board of Geographic Names has voted to replace 650 geographic features across the United States that use the offensive term “squ--.”

The board’s final vote was announced Friday. The term has been historically used as an offensive slur for Indigenous women. Officials state the removal of the slur is effective immediately.

“Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue,” wrote Secretary Deb Haaland in a news release. “Throughout this process, broad engagement with Tribes, stakeholders and the general public will help us advance our goals of equity and inclusion.”

Below are Michigan locations that have a new name:

The final vote is a reflection of the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force, which includes the following: Department’s Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, National Park Service, Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement and the U.S. Geological Survey and the Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Forest Service.

The task force received more than 1,000 recommendations for the name changes.

The list of all the new names can be found here.