Board of Geographic Names vote to remove offensive slur from federal use in Michigan

The Board of Geographic Names has voted to replace 650 geographic features across the United States that use the offensive term “squ--.”
The board’s final vote was announced Friday. The term has been historically used as an offensive slur for Indigenous women. Officials state the removal of the slur is effective immediately.
“Words matter, particularly in our work to make our nation’s public lands and waters accessible and welcoming to people of all backgrounds. Consideration of these replacements is a big step forward in our efforts to remove derogatory terms whose expiration dates are long overdue,” wrote Secretary Deb Haaland in a news release. “Throughout this process, broad engagement with Tribes, stakeholders and the general public will help us advance our goals of equity and inclusion.”
Below are Michigan locations that have a new name:
- Squ-- Lake in Genesee County is now named Aanikegamaa Lake
- Squ-- Lake in Oakland County is now named Paint Lake
- Squ-- Creek in Lenawee County is now named Irish Creek
- Squ-- Lake in Calhoun County is now named East Cedar Lake
- Squ-- Lake Drain in Calhoun County is now named East Cedar Lake Drain
- Squ-- Creek Lake in Calhoun County is now named Little Cedar Lake
- Squ-- Creek in Ingham County is now named Bullet Creek
- Squ-- Brook in Barry County is now named Odawa Brook
- Squ-- Lake in Allegan County is now named Rabbit Lake
- Squ-- Island in Charlevoix County is now named Ojibwa Island
- Squ-- Creek in Isabella County is now named Isabella Creek
- Squ-- Island in Chippewa County is now named Mino-kwe minising
- Squ-- Lake in Lake County is now named Bear Wallow Lake
- Squ-- Lake in Kalkaska County is now named East Indian Lake
- Squ-- Bay in Alpena County is now named Birdsong Bay
- Squ-- Creek Drain in Lapeer County is now named East Fork Evergreen Creek
- Squ-- Creek in Lapeer County is now named Dollar Creek
- Squ-- Lake in Lapeer County is now named Evergreen Lake
- Squ-- Creek in Alger County is now named North Mino-kwe Creek
- Squ-- Ponds in Alger County is now named Mino-kwe Ponds
- Squ-- Lake in Alger County is now named Nookomis Lake
- Squ-- Beach in Ontonagon County is now named Mino-kwe jiigibiik
- Squ-- Lake in Marquette County is now named Ski-kwe zaag’igan
- Little Squ-- Lake in Marquette County is now named Mino-kwezenhs zaagigan
- Squ-- Creek in Dickinson County is now named Nookomis nbi
- Squ-- Creek in Delta County is now named Nookomis kabekong
- Squ-- Point in Delta County is now named Mino-kwe Point
- Squ-- Creek in Delta County is now named South Mino-kwe Creek
- Little Squ-- Creek in Delta County is now named Shki-kwe Creek
The final vote is a reflection of the Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force, which includes the following: Department’s Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, National Park Service, Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights, Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement and the U.S. Geological Survey and the Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Forest Service.
The task force received more than 1,000 recommendations for the name changes.
The list of all the new names can be found here.