2 women charged with swiping multiple purses from shopping carts in Canton, using stolen cards

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two women have been charged with stealing multiple purses from shopping carts at Canton Township stores and then using the credit and debit cards inside to make purchases.

Shaniece Poindexter, 26, of Westland, and Monea Marie Matthews, 26, of Detroit, are accused of taking purses from unattended shopping carts at grocery stores during the summer.

Police said the pair would take credit and debit cards from those purses and use them to make purchases.

Poindexter and Matthews were arraigned on two counts of larceny between $1,000 and $20,000, three counts of stealing/retaining a financial transaction device, three counts of illegal sale or use of a financial transaction device, and three counts of larceny between $200 and $1,000.

The greater larceny charges are five-year felonies, and the lesser larceny charges are one-year misdemeanors. Each financial transaction device charge is a four-year felony.

Both women were issued a $10,000 cash bond and must wear a GPS tether, if released.

The next court date is scheduled for Sept. 23 in Plymouth.