Morning 4: Detroit man fires shots into Bloomfield Township restaurant where he worked, kills self -- and more news

Here are the top stories for the morning of Oct. 3, 2022

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Bloomfield Township deli worker shoots co-worker, later kills himself

An employee of a Bloomfield Township deli reportedly fired shots into the business Sunday morning before taking his own life later the same day.

Police were called to Steve’s Deli on Telegraph Road, near West Maple Road, at about 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, after shots were fired into the building.

Officials find body while putting out brush fire in Detroit field

Detroit firefighters found a body while putting out a brush fire overnight in a field.

Michigan Voter Guide 2022: Get to know key races, ballot proposals before voting

The 2022 Michigan General Election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and there are a slew of key races and statewide ballot proposals to know about before casting your vote by mail, starting in late September, or in person in November.

24-year-old Novi man killed, 2 injured when car crosses median, crashes into tree at 3 a.m.

A 24-year-old passenger was killed and two others were injured when a car crossed the median and crashed into a tree overnight in Novi.

Weather: Frosty conditions give way to dry weather through mid-week in Metro Detroit

Here is the weather forecast for Metro Detroit.

Cassidy Johncox is a senior digital news editor covering stories across the spectrum, with a special focus on politics and community issues.

