Morning 4: Poll shows where Michigan voters stand on governor, secretary of state, attorney general races -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on governor race 1 month before election

Incumbent Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to poll ahead of her opponent just one month ahead of Election Day, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

A survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that voters continue to feel motivated to participate in the upcoming midterm elections -- a motivation largely driven by the issues of abortion rights and inflation. The survey also finds that Democratic Gov. Whitmer continues to hold a significant lead over Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, who has a low favorability rating.

See key findings from the poll here.

Changes coming to I-75 project in Oakland County: What drivers should know

If you use I-75 in Oakland County, you should be aware of some coming closures, starting this weekend, as the I-75 Modernization project shifts.

See information from MDOT here.

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on attorney general, secretary of state races 1 month before election

Michigan Democratic incumbents for two major statewide offices have growing leads over their Republican opponents one month out from the November election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll.

Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Sept. 26-29 found that Democratic incumbent Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Democratic incumbent Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson have increased their leads over their Republican opponents in the last month.

See the poll results here.

Woman takes plea deal after killing mother of 6 in Detroit hit-and-run

Monday was sentencing day for a woman who killed a mother of six in a hit-and-run back in March on Detroit’s east side.

Shedrica Odessa Smith, 31, who was behind the wheel, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

See the story here.