55º

Local News

Morning 4: Investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Oakland County fire -- and other news

Here are the top stories for the morning of Oct. 22, 2022

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

Tags: Morning 4, Your Morning 4, Morning News, Michigan News, Detroit News, News, Newsstand, Local, Headlines, Top Stories, Detroit, Michigan, Michigan Weather, Detroit Weather
Animal abuse investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Animal abuse investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire

Oakland County Animal Control is investigating animal neglect and abuse after 38 cats were rescued from a house fire in Commerce Township.

Read more here.

Michigan family of 4 missing after father calls 911 asking for police protection: What we know

A family from Fremont, Michigan has been missing for five days following “paranoid” behavior from the father.

Police said the Cirigliano family is “very concerned” about their missing family members Anthony (Tony), 51, Suzette, 51, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. Other family last had contact with them on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Click here for the latest information.

Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen found on I-94 in Macomb County

A 20-year-old Southfield man has been charged with murder after a teenage girl was found shot in the head on I-94 in Macomb County last week.

Nathaniel Taylor was arraigned on Friday, Oct. 21, on two charges in connection with the death of 17-year-old Taya Land, who is a mother.

Read more here.

Accused Oxford High School shooter expected to plead guilty to murder, terrorism charges

Ethan Crumbley, the teen who was charged as an adult in the shooting death of four of his fellow classmates at Oxford High School in Nov. 2021, is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges on Monday, according to Oakland County chief assistant prosecutor David Williams.

It would be the first time a school shooter was convicted of terrorism.

Learn more here.

Weather: Sunshine, above average temperatures continue for Metro Detroit this weekend

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

For you: Michigan Voter Guide 2022: Get to know key races, ballot proposals before voting

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital News Editor and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter