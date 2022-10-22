Morning 4: Investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Oakland County fire -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Animal abuse investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire

Oakland County Animal Control is investigating animal neglect and abuse after 38 cats were rescued from a house fire in Commerce Township.

Michigan family of 4 missing after father calls 911 asking for police protection: What we know

A family from Fremont, Michigan has been missing for five days following “paranoid” behavior from the father.

Police said the Cirigliano family is “very concerned” about their missing family members Anthony (Tony), 51, Suzette, 51, Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15. Other family last had contact with them on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Man charged with murder in shooting death of teen found on I-94 in Macomb County

A 20-year-old Southfield man has been charged with murder after a teenage girl was found shot in the head on I-94 in Macomb County last week.

Nathaniel Taylor was arraigned on Friday, Oct. 21, on two charges in connection with the death of 17-year-old Taya Land, who is a mother.

Accused Oxford High School shooter expected to plead guilty to murder, terrorism charges

Ethan Crumbley, the teen who was charged as an adult in the shooting death of four of his fellow classmates at Oxford High School in Nov. 2021, is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges on Monday, according to Oakland County chief assistant prosecutor David Williams.

It would be the first time a school shooter was convicted of terrorism.

