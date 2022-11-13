Morning 4: Magic Johnson, General Motors gives food to hundreds of Detroit families -- more stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Basketball star Magic Johnson, General Motors gives food to 800 Detroit families

Magic Johnson and General Motors have teamed up to bring holiday cheer across the city of Detroit.

The company and basketball star fed about 800 Detroit families on Saturday at Second Ebenezer Church.

Michigan Stadium tunnel incident investigation turned over to county prosecutor

The Michigan Stadium tunnel incident investigation has been turned over to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has said he expects the involved players to be criminally charged.

Democrats keep Senate majority as GOP push falters in Nevada

Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda. The fate of the House was still uncertain as the GOP struggled to pull together a slim majority there.

Latest on the shooting situation involving Sterling Heights police and a stolen vehicle

Shots were fired in Sterling Heights by officers on Saturday evening after a vehicle was stolen.

According to Lt. Mario Bastianelli of the Sterling Heights Police Department, an 80-year-old woman was assaulted and thrown out of her vehicle in a Walmart parking lot Saturday afternoon.

