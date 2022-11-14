Police give update on Rochester gunmen situation; suspects still at large

Campus reopened for Oakland University as the school was on locked down due to two gunmen where on campus.

ROCHESTER, Mich. – Police give an update about the search for two gunmen who were last seen on Oakland University’s campus.

Campus police say the two men on the Oakland University campus, believed to be armed and dangerous, were seen being picked up by a Silver SUV. Shortly after, campus officials say they tried to break into a building.

“My roommate woke me up at 4:30 in the morning. There are some shooters on the campus. I was like, ‘there’s what?’” said student Amir Mitchell.

Students at Oakland University are no longer believed to be in danger, with the school issuing a notice that everything has been clear.

“I was very worried for all the friends I have living on campus, and all my teachers that I know are here very early in the morning when this was all going down. So yeah, it was just a lot of fear in my heart,” said student Nakia Shaw.

The situation is linked to multiple cars stolen from a dealership in Grand Blanc Township. One unidentified driver tried making a getaway in a 2022 Mustang and ended up crashing and dying on I-75 at Joslyn Road. Police said two other people decided to abandon another one of the cars near Oakland University, and that’s why students were asked to Shelter in place for hours as the search for the suspects played out.

“The lockdown just kind of hit everybody at once. There’s people who are locking the weight room. There’s people that relax, you know, in the pool. I don’t know where you were, but you had to stay where you were if it was indoors,” Amir explained.

Authorities claim the men were seen around the Meadow Brook Amphitheater. All campus classes and activities were delayed until noon Monday, resulting in much relief.

“I really hope they get caught soon. I have a lot of friends and family around this area and around the area that they came from near Grand Blanc, so it was very, very frightening,” Nakia added.

Not much of a description for the two men still on the loose. Both are believed to be young men with slim build, wearing hoodies.

